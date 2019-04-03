Pyatt congratulates Greek PM on ‘very successful’ visit to North Macedonia

US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt has congratulated Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on his “very successful” visit to North Macedonia on Tuesday.



“The visit sent a message of hope to all of Europe, but also helped to validate the investment that the United States has made in our relationship with Greece as a pillar of regional stability and a driver of prosperity throughout the Western Balkans,” Pyatt told the annual conference of the Panhellenic Exporters Association on Wednesday.



Tsipras became the first Greek prime minister to pay an official visit to the ex-Yugoslav republic since it declared independence in 1991. The two states signed an accord last year for the Balkan country to be renamed North Macedonia.



Pyatt also stressed Greece's regional status.



“The United States, I want to emphasize, sees Greece as a hub for trade, energy, and infrastructure developments in Southeast Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean,” he said.