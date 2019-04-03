11 arrested during police crackdown in central Greece

Greek police on Wednesday arrested 11 suspects and briefly detained another 96 during a crackdown against a racket involved in robberies and other crimes around the settlement of Pyri in Thiva, central Greece.



The suspects, aged between 14 and 47 and identified as Roma, were charged with setting up and participating in a criminal organization and other crimes.



Wednesday’s arrest raid involved officers from the regions of Viotia, Fthiotida, Fokida and Evia.



No more information was immediately available.