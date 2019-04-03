Man arrested in northern Greece for transporting migrants

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after police found 12 migrants squeezed in a car he was driving in northern Greece, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.



Officers who saw the vehicle on a section of the Egnatia highway north of Thessaloniki, signaled to the driver to stop but the man sped up to avoid the inspection.

After he was stopped, police detained the migrants who were identified as nationals of Bangladesh, India and Pakistan. They had each paid traffickers 1,200 euros to enter Greece from the border region of Evros and reach Thessaloniki, which was their final destination.



The investigation showed the car had stolen license plates.



The driver, a Georgian national, was led before a prosecutor on Wednesday.