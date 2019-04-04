ATHEX: Small decline after robust stock growth

Bank stocks’ recent gains were bound to lead to profit taking at some point. That point came on Thursday, but barely affected the rest of the market, as mid-caps and small-caps headed higher to split the board between winners and losers.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 745 points, shedding 0.59 percent from Wednesday’s 749.40 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.02 percent to 1,914.74 points, but mid-caps expanded 2.09 percent.

The banks index declined 2.37 percent, with Alpha conceding 3.96 percent, Eurobank sliding 1.69 percent and National giving up 1.61 percent, as Piraeus rose 0.69 percent.

Hellenic Petroleum shrank 4.27 percent a day after the conclusion of its barren tender for the sale of a 50.1 percent stake. Coca-Cola HBC decreased 1.41 percent, while GEK Terna earned 2.29 percent and Ellaktor grew 1.80 percent.

In total 49 stocks recorded gains, 47 endured losses and 32 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 40.9 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 58.6 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange fell 0.11 percent to close at 66.49 points.