Woman arrested at Thessaloniki airport for organ trafficking

A woman was arrested at Thessaloniki’s Makedonia airport on Friday after customs officials discovered a carton box containing human cells during an inspection of passenger luggage in a flight from Moscow.



Inside the box, officers found a special paper frame lined with ice boxes and a small plastic container labelled in Russian and wrapped in styrofoam, in which there was an eye tissue. They said the tissue originated from the United States.



“These are sterile human cells, used in keratoplasty, and in particular for the eye’s sclera, so that it can be transplanted,” authorities said.



The passenger, whose nationality has not be specified, claimed she thought the box contained medicines which she would deliver to an employee of a travel agency she purportedly works for.



Customs officers said the woman did not have the legal certificates that must accompany transplants, as determined by the National Transplant Organization (EOM).

They confiscated the box and its contents.