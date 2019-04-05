Yako Trio | Athens | April 7
[Sakis Gioympasis]
Yako Trio is a jazz band inspired by celebrated Greek musician and composer Yannis Constantinidis and his use of familiar Greek folk music melodies and rhythms. The Thessaloniki-based ensemble, comprising Leandros Pasias on piano, George Klountzos-Chrysidis on drums and Vangelis Vrachnos on double bass, will be performing at the Lighthouse of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC), on Sunday, April 7, starting at 9 p.m. Admission is free of charge.
SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org