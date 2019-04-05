Stravinsky Triptych | Athens | April 6-21

“From Russia With Love” is a Greek National Opera tribute to Igor Stravinsky, which sees three acclaimed choreographers presenting their own takes on three pieces he composed for impresario Sergei Diaghilev, creator of the Ballets Russes in Paris. They are Daphnis Kokkinos of the Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch with “Le Sacre du Printemps” (The Rite of Spring), distinguished German choreographer Marco Goecke, the new director of the Hannover Ballet, with “Le Chant du Rossignol” (The Nightingale’s Song), and GNO Ballet director Konstantinos Rigos with “Les Noces” (The Wedding), which he had choreographed for his Oktana dance company in 1993. Shows take place at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) on April 6, 7, 10, 13, 19 and 21. For details and tickets, visit www.nationalopera.gr.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org