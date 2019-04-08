WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Faded | Athens | April 12-14

[Elina Giounanli]

TAGS: Dance

In “Faded,” acclaimed Greek choreographer Ioannis Mandafounis tackles the uncomfortable subject of the final curtain through the prism of a dancer's ability or proclivity to deal with his or her inevitable physical decline. His humorous approach to the subject takes the audience behind the scenes to underscore that dance is not a sprint, but a marathon. “Faded” will be on stage at the Onassis Cultural Center from April 12-14 and tickets cost 7-20 euros. For details and reservations, visit www.sgt.gr.

Onassis Cultural Center, 107 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 