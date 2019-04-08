Faded | Athens | April 12-14

[Elina Giounanli]

In “Faded,” acclaimed Greek choreographer Ioannis Mandafounis tackles the uncomfortable subject of the final curtain through the prism of a dancer's ability or proclivity to deal with his or her inevitable physical decline. His humorous approach to the subject takes the audience behind the scenes to underscore that dance is not a sprint, but a marathon. “Faded” will be on stage at the Onassis Cultural Center from April 12-14 and tickets cost 7-20 euros. For details and reservations, visit www.sgt.gr.



Onassis Cultural Center, 107 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800