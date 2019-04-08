The Waiter | Athens | April 10

The Elly cinema will be screening Steve Krikris's critically acclaimed new film, “The Waiter,” with English subtitles on Wednesday, April 10, at 5.50, 8 and 10.10 p.m. Starring Aris Servetalis, Yiannis Stankoglou, Chiara Gensini, Alexandros Mavropoulos, Andonis Miriagos, Maria Kallimani and Yiorgos Glastras, the minimalist noir thriller is centered around a waiter whose fixed ways are challenged by his encounter with a group of strangers.



Elly, 64 Academias, tel 210.363.2789