Erdogan says Turkey continues S-400 payments, criticises US stance

Turkey, US, Defense

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey was continuing to make payments under its deal with Russia to buy S-400 missile defence systems and the United States had not presented the same terms when it offered to sell Patriot missiles.

“The S-400 holds an important place in our talks. The United States' arguments are very wrong. We finished the S-400 process and our payments continue,” Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul when asked about his planned talks in Moscow next week. [Reuters]

