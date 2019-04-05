US official stresses Greek role in East Med, Balkans

US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan has reaffirmed Washington's commitment to “deepen bilateral cooperation and to continue progress made in key areas since the December 2018 launch of the US-Greece Strategic Dialogue,” the State Department said in an announcement on Friday.

The announcement came in the wake of a meeting between Sullivan and Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos, on the sidelines of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Washington.

According to the State Department, Sullivan highlighted the strong bilateral defense and security partnership, noting Greece’s role as a pillar of stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and Balkans. He also “commended Greece for its progress on energy projects to expand regional interconnectivity.”

The American official went on to hail Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's visit to Skopje earlier this week, calling it a “historic moment in Greece and North Macedonia’s efforts to forge closer relations as a result of the Prespa Agreement.”