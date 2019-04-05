Piraeus Bank receives Global Custodian award

Global Custodian, a trade publication covering the international securities services industry, handed Piraeus Bank the Emerging Markets Continued Excellence award for the region of Europe in London last week, in recognition of its top-quality services.



Global Custodian was also celebrating its 30th anniversary at the annual Leaders in Custody awards.



The recipients of the Global Custodian Awards for Excellence are selected based on GC’s annual client surveys that rate the performance of securities services providers.



Panagiotis Papapetrou, director of strategy planning and sales for securities services at Piraeus Bank, was inducted into the GC Hall of Fame on the basis of his key industry contribution in Greece and Southeastern Europe, and named a Global Custodian Legend.