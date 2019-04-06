NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Receipt led to suspect in Macris killing

YIANNIS SOULIOTIS

Crime

A receipt led authorities to the arrest of a 31-year-old Bulgarian for the murder of Greek-Australian businessman John Macris, 47, in Voula, southern Athens, last October, police said Friday.

The receipt, for clothing, was found in a Glyfada hotel that the suspect, and his 33-year-old brother, had stayed in the night before the killing, Giorgos Kanellos, the Athens police chief, said.

The clothes resembled those worn by the suspect captured in CCTV footage from outside Macris’s home, he said.

