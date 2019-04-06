PM welcomes alignment of DIMAR, SYRIZA

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Saturday welcomed a decision by the central committee of Democratic Left (DIMAR) to align with his leftist SYRIZA ahead of local and European elections next month.

“I welcome DIMAR to the social and political front of the progressive forces,” Tsipras wrote on Twitter following a meeting with DIMAR leader Thanassis Theoharopoulos at the Maximos Mansion.

He added that the two parties would join forces to fight “neoliberalism and the far right.” DIMAR’s decision prompted the resignation of several members of the small center-left party.