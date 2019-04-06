NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

PM welcomes alignment of DIMAR, SYRIZA

TAGS: Politics

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Saturday welcomed a decision by the central committee of Democratic Left (DIMAR) to align with his leftist SYRIZA ahead of local and European elections next month.

“I welcome DIMAR to the social and political front of the progressive forces,” Tsipras wrote on Twitter following a meeting with DIMAR leader Thanassis Theoharopoulos at the Maximos Mansion.

He added that the two parties would join forces to fight “neoliberalism and the far right.” DIMAR’s decision prompted the resignation of several members of the small center-left party. 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 