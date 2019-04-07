Greece ends up seventh at FINA World League Europa Cup

Greece earned the seventh spot at the men’s 2019 FINA Water Polo World League Europa Cup in Zagreb thanks to its victory over Russia on Sunday, after it missed out on a better place due to losses to Croatia and Serbia.

In Friday’s quarterfinals Greece went down to host Croatia 13-11 and on Saturday Greece lost 14-10 to Serbia although it had held the Serbs to an 8-8 half-time result.

This meant Greece could only contest the game for the seventh spot on Sunday, and the Greek team managed to defeat Russia 15-14 with four goals each by Costas Genidounias and Angelos Vlachopoulos.