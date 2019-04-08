Stricter inspections from travel to and from non-Schengen countries

Police inspections at airports are to become stricter from this week for European citizens traveling to countries that are not members of the border-free Schengen area.

Specifically, in accordance with European regulations first adopted in 2017, travelers will be required to show a passport and not just a police identity card to facilitate database security checks.

Greece, along with Italy and Lithuania were the last countries to get an extension for implementing the regulation.

The Athens International Airport is asking those travelling to non-Schengen countries to allow extra time for their journey as the waiting time for passport inspections is likely to be longer than usual and to bring their passport.