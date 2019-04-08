Suspect in Greek-Australian businessman's murder loses lawyer

A 31-year-old Bulgarian man being charged in connection with the murder in Voula last October of 47-year-old Greek-Australian businessman John Macris is expected to reappear before an investigating magistrate on Tuesday after his lawyer resigned.

The 31-year-old faced the magistrate on Monday, after having been given several days to prepare his testimony, but he sought additional time after his lawyer, Apostolis Lyras, resigned without clarifying why.

The suspect was given an additional day to find a new lawyer.

Police traced the 31-year-old after finding a receipt in the Glyfada hotel he is said to have stayed in the night before the murder.

