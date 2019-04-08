Herzog Tribute | Athens | April 11, 13, 15 & 16

Multifaceted German director Werner Herzog is heading to the Greek capital, where he will be scouting for talent, presenting his work and sharing his significant wisdom with fans, in a series of events at the Onassis Cultural Center and the Goethe Institute. On Thursday, April 11, the OCC will be screening the documentaries “Bells from the Deep” (German and Russian, with Greek and English subtitles) on post-Communist religion, at 5 p.m., “Into the Inferno” (English with Greek subtitles), a study on active volcanos, at 7 p.m., the short film on the leper colony of Spinalonga on Crete, “Last Words” (in Greek with English subtitles) at 9 p.m., and then his first feature film, “Signs of Life,” about the psychological spiral of three German soldiers recovering on a Greek island (in German with Greek and English subtitles). On Saturday, April 13, the Goethe Institute will screen “Land of Silence and Darkness” (in German and German sign language with Greek subtitles), a documentary about a blind and deaf woman who raises awareness for similarly afflicted individuals, at 5 p.m., the social drama “Stroszek” (in English and German with Greek subtitles) at 7 p.m. and “The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser” (German with Greek subtitles), a drama about a foundling's slow return to normality, at 9.30 p.m. On Monday, April 15, Herzog will be at the OCC (reservations are necessary) for a conversation every bit as unpredictable as the 76-year-old master's career on the significant influence of Greek antiquity on his work, with Paul Holdengraber, founding executive director of the Onassis Foundation LA, and founder and director of the New York Public Library’s “Live from the NYPL” series.

Onassis Cultural Center, 107 Syngrou,

tel 210.900.5800, www.sgt.gr;

Goethe Institute, 14-16 Omirou, Kolonaki,

tel 210.366.1000