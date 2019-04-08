NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Storm causes power outage in central Athens

Crews from Greece's power distribution agency DEDDIE were called in to restore electricity in the area around Athens's Syntagma square on Monday afternoon, after a failure at a medium voltage power line caused by bad weather, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

Greek media reported that the power cut affected even the finance ministry where electricity was restored after 10 minutes.

Brief power outages were reported earlier in parts of Mandra in western Attica and the towns of Rafina and Mati at the eastern coast. 

