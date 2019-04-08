Erdogan, Putin stress defense cooperation at Moscow meeting

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erodgan was in Moscow on Monday for talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that included an agreement for the delivery of Russia’s S-400 air defense system to Turkey, a move that is staunchly opposed by Washington.

This was Erdogan’s third visit to Russia this year, underlining the increasingly close ties between the two countries, as well as Ankara’s readiness to defy the United States, which is holding back delivery of a consignment of American-built F-35 fighter jets ordered by NATO ally Turkey.

“Our approach to our defense cooperation with Russia covers a broad range of issues including the reciprocal purchase of military equipment and joint production. The defense industry represents, and will continue to represent, an important part of our bilateral relations,” Turkish Presidency Communications Director Fahrettin Altun was quoted by Turkey’s Daily Sabah as saying in a statement on Monday.