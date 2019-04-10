The proposed settlement frameworks for debts to the state and the social security funds in 120 tranches are set to be tabled in Parliament in the next few days. The payment plan for the funds will come first, while that on tax debts will follow, containing strict income criteria.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos told Radio Thessaloniki on Tuesday that the framework will only accept “those who are in real need, and will exclude strategic defaulters. It is not right to have in the settlement program those with money, as was the case in the past.”

The minister went on to promise that “the borrowers who make consistent repayments ought to be rewarded, as they continued to pay off [their dues despite] very difficult conditions.” In fact a similar pledge had been aired by the government in 2015, without however introducing a regulation to reward the taxpayers who met their obligations.