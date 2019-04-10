The decision for the early repayment of part of the International Monetary Fund loans to Greece is expected to feature in talks Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos will have in Washington on Friday with the Fund’s Managing Director Christine Lagarde, as well as the head of the IMF’s European Department, Poul Thomsen.

This early repayment is already on track for attainment and the official announcement can be expected soon, a source has told Kathimerini.

Tsakalotos stated on Tuesday that this payment will concern loans of 3.5 billion euros.