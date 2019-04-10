NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Pavlopoulos embarks on two-day visit to Lebanon

TAGS: Diplomacy, Politics

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos will pay an official two-day visit to Lebanon on Thursday and Friday at the invitation of his counterpart, Michel Aoun.

Pavlopoulos is scheduled to have a private meeting with the Aoun on Thursday at 11.50 a.m. which will be followed by a joint press conference.

Pavlopoulos will also meet with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri before attending a wreath laying ceremony at the Martyrs’ Monument. In the afternoon, the Greek president will visit the Hellenic Navy’s Nikiforos Fokas frigate.

On Friday, Pavlopoulos will visit the community of Balaam, where he will meet with the Patriarch of Antioch, John I. [ANA-MPA]

