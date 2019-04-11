Supreme Court votes to keep corruption prosecutor for another two years

Greece’s Supreme Court on Thursday approved another two-year term for corruption prosecutor Eleni Touloupaki.

According to reports, eight members of the Supreme Court’s Supreme Judicial Council voted in favor of the renewal of her term with three against.

Of the eight members that voted in favor, six backed a two-year term while two favored a one-year term for Touloupaki. Among those who voted for her were the head of the Supreme Court, Vassilios Peppas, and its chief prosecutor, Xeni Dimitriou.

Most Council members backed the renewal of Touloupaki’s term, citing the ongoing investigation into alleged bribery scandal that implicated the Novartis pharmaceutical giant and prominent Greek politicians.