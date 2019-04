Property owners with homes or plots of land in Kastoria, Florina, Drama, Xanthi and Halkidiki or on the islands of Samos, Icaria and Chios have until May 30 to declare their assets on the online land register.

The assets can either be registered at local or regional land registry offices or online at www.ktimatologio.gr

The online platform for properties in the Municipality of Athens is to go live on April 22.