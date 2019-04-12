NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Parliament bomb threat found to be a hoax

Explosives experts on Friday gave the all-clear after investigating a bomb threat at Parliament in downtown Athens.

An anonymous caller had phoned a news website on Friday morning, threatening that explosives were rigged to go off “inside and outside Parliament” and that “there will be victims.”

Police evacuated the premises and cordoned off a large area surrounding the building, as bomb disposal experts investigated the claims.

The all-clear was given a couple of hours later.

