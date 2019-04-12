Quest for the Holy Grail | Athens | April 13 - May 4

Curator Nikos Giavropoulos asked a group of artists to explore the invisible link between Joseph Beuys’ performance piece “How to Explain Pictures to a Dead Hare,” Michelangelo’s “Creation of Adam” and the prehistoric human imprint found at the Lascaux Cave in southwestern France in an initiative whose results will go on display at The Project Gallery in Psyrri from April 13 to May 4. The show, “Quest for the Holy Grail – The Sacred Object,” presents the artists’ creative paths toward interpreting the world, with art direction by Alexandros Maganiotis. The gallery is open Tuesdays to Fridays from 11.30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.



The Project Gallery, 14 Theatrou Square, Psyrri, tel 213.043.6954, www.theprojectgallery.gr