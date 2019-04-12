Witnesses at bullying victim's trial reveal details of attacks

Several witnesses in the trial of nine former students of the Dairy School of Ioannina, all Cretans, charged in connection with the suicide of their classmate Vangelis Giakoumakis, testified on Friday to seeing the 20-year-old bullied on many occasions.



In the trial in the northwestern city on Friday, three witnesses told the court that they saw the suspects slapping Giakoumakis on the neck, chasing him and winding electrical tape around his head.



One of the witnesses indicated that the actions were tantamount to “friendly teasing.”



Another said he saw the suspects throwing boiling water on Giakoumamis and kicking him while wearing traditional Cretan boots.



The nine suspects in the trial face charges of causing grievous bodily harm.