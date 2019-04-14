What are the implications when a technical college, or TEI, is absorbed administratively by a university? What changes, apart from the school’s name?

The new restructuring of tertiary education put forward by Greece’s Education Ministry must be examined in light of the latest report on Greek universities by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Under the new scheme, university departments of questionable purpose will be upgraded in name only. At the same time, new departments will be established that will, however, lack a full curriculum.



The above confirm that the next government will face a daunting task in the education sector. It will have to redesign the system of tertiary education and, in doing so, clash with a clientelist mentality and interest groups. It will be tougher than it sounds.