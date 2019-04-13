PM seeking ‘progressive alliance’ to counter ND

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras pledged on Saturday to fight the “extreme right and neoliberal ideology,” represented by opposition New Democracy and its leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, through the creation of a “progressive alliance” of center-left forces.

Speaking at the first meeting of the so-called Electoral Committee, tasked with bringing about an alliance to tackle the rising tide of nationalism and neoliberalism, Tsipras said the movement “welcomes all progressive citizens.”

He insisted that the alliance is not tailored just to elections this year, but to the future as well. “We are in the right. But we are faced with a toxic coalition that wants to return to power and take the country back to the past,” he said.

Tsipras dismissed recent criticism by Mitsotakis that SYRIZA’s policies have destroyed Greece’s middle class, saying that previous governments of New Democracy and socialist PASOK had crushed Greek society with cuts and taxes to the tune of 65 billion euros.