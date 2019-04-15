Yiannis Koutsouris | Athens | To May 14

Painter, cartoonist and illustrator Yiannis Koutsouris returns to the Stoart gallery after a four-year hiatus with a series of works that explore the transition from a childhood in the countryside to life in the big city, as well as a second section that is dedicated to the influence of comic books on his work. The show opens at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16. Opening hours are Mondays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Stoart, Korai Arcade, Panepistimiou, tel 210.325.2352