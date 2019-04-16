ND chief warns clock is ticking on Fyli landfill lifespan

Greek opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis warned Tuesday that the clock is ticking on the lifespan of the capital’s main landfill in Fyli.



“Attica is sitting on a huge health and hygiene ticking bomb,” the New Democracy chief said during a visit at the site in northwestern Athens.



“We will soon have to face a dramatic situation,” he said, adding that recycling rate is at a very low level.



Mitsotakis was accompanied by regional governor candidate Giorgos Patoulis.



Experts say the Fyli dump will run out of space in under 10 months.