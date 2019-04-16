NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
ND chief warns clock is ticking on Fyli landfill lifespan

TAGS: Politics, Environment

Greek opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis warned Tuesday that the clock is ticking on the lifespan of the capital’s main landfill in Fyli.

“Attica is sitting on a huge health and hygiene ticking bomb,” the New Democracy chief said during a visit at the site in northwestern Athens.

“We will soon have to face a dramatic situation,” he said, adding that recycling rate is at a very low level.

Mitsotakis was accompanied by regional governor candidate Giorgos Patoulis.

Experts say the Fyli dump will run out of space in under 10 months.

