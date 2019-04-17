WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Opera Chaotique | Athens | April 18

Local surreal cabaret act Opera Chaotique takes the stage at El Convento del Arte on Thursday, April 18, performing tracks from all three of the duo’s genre-mixing albums. Vocalist Tenorman and percussionist Voodoo Drummer will be joined by soprano Leto Messini and cellist Stavros Parginos, along with special guests. Doors open at 9 p.m. and admission costs 8 euros.

El Convento del Arte, 7 Virginias Benaki,
Metaxourgeio, tel 210.520.0602

