Alexander the Great finds his place in Athens

A statue of the ancient Greek warrior-king Alexander the Great will be officially unveiled on Friday in central Athens. The statue, which is a work by prominent 20th century sculptor Yiannis Pappas (1913-2005), was positioned on Wednesday on the corner of Amalias and Vasilissis Olgas avenues in central Athens. The decision to erect the 3.5-meter-tall statue of the Macedonian king was taken by the Municipal Council of Athens and the cost was covered by the artist’s family. Alexander died in 323 BC after carving out an empire stretching from Greece to India. [Sakis Ioannidis]