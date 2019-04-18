Justice Minister Michalis Kalogirou is planning to make significant changes to a series of proposed reforms to the Greek penal code that have been widely criticized, Kathimerini understands.

Following recommendations by members of an expert committee, and in the wake of criticism by prosecutors, Kalogirou is planning to backtrack on proposed provisions that would have reduced certain offenses from a felony to a misdemeanor; these include manufacturing and handling explosives, aggravated fraud and forgery, professional theft and people smuggling.

The minister is expected to finalize the changes to the draft bill of the revised penal code which is to go to a vote in Parliament next month. The development is keenly anticipated by lawyers, judges and investigating magistrates who have been unable to move forward with cases as they await potential changes to legal provisions.