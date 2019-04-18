Market professionals are raising objections to two aspects of the planned scheme whereby taxpayers will be able to pay off their social security debts in 120 tranches.

While they applaud the proposed repayment plan as a realistic solution for overdue arrears to the Single Social Security Fund (EFKA) and other funds, they also object to the obligation of non-salary workers to pay expired debts concerning healthcare coverage, and to the exemption from the plan of disputed debts that workers have resorted to justice over.

The more the 120-tranche plan’s submission in Parliament is delayed, the more the market will harbor hopes its demands will be heard.