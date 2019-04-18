Roger Waters calls on Greece's Katerine Duska to boycott Eurovision in Israel

Singer-songwriter Roger Waters, one of the most vocal advocates of a cultural boycott of Israel, has issued a personal message to Greece's Eurovision entry not to attend the annual song contest that is being hosted this year by Tel Aviv.

The British rock legend and co-founder of Pink Floyd is seen in a video posted by Greece's branch of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement on Wednesday calling on Greek-Canadian artist Katerine Duska to boycott the popular song contest in protest at Israel's treatment of Palestinians.

Speaking in Greek and English, with a video clip of Duska paused on a flat-screen TV behind him, Waters says he is “appealing” to the young artist over the “conditions in occupied Palestine,” which he describes as “horrific beyond imagination.”

“There is an official picket line requested by Palestinian civil society asking all of us musicians to please not go and perform in Israel for any reason until such time as the Palestinian people have human rights. They have none at the moment. None,” Water says.

“Going to Tel Aviv would be a big mistake, I believe,” he adds, in Greek.

Waters, 75, has issued a similar call to all the delegations attending this year's Eurovision, publishing an open letter last month addressed to the 41 finalists of the song competition on his Instagram account, in which he accused Israel of behaving like an Apartheid regime.

Earlier this week, he also called on pop icon Madonna not to make an unconfirmed appearance at the show's final on May 18.