Greek opposition leader in Cyprus on two-day visit

Greek opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrived in Nicosia on Thursday for a two-day visit during which he will also hold talks with President Nicos Anastasiades.

Arriving in Cyprus, the conservative leader was welcomed by the head of Cyprus' Democratic Rally (DISY) party, Averof Neofytou.

“Very soon country's reins will be in your hands, for a better Greece,” Neofytou said, expressing optimism for the New Democracy president's performance in general elections later this year.

“Cyprus has accomplished what we have not in Greece, meaning it has been able to balance its public finances while quickly achieving high growth rates of 4 percent,” Mitsotakis said, praising the country's recovery.

“Fiscal restructuring cannot be carried out on the backs of the middle class with the over-taxation of the productive economy,” he added.

The Greek conservative leader went on to say that the elections are “an opportunity for a major political change, which will liberate the economy's creative forces.”

Also on Thursday, Mitsotakis will be attending the ninth Nicosia Economic Congress and will meet with 10 young Greeks studying at Cypriot universities, before attending a formal dinner hosted by DISY.

Mitsotakis will meet with Anastasiadis on Friday.