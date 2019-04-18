Two British tourists killed in road accident on Greek island

Two British nationals died on the Greek holiday island of Santorini on Sunday after falling down a cliff with a dune buggy, the UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office was reported by British media as confirming on Thursday.

“Our staff are assisting the families of two British people who have died on the island of Santorini, and are in contact with the Greek authorities,” the Independent quoted a spokesman for the office as saying.

Greek authorities have reportedly said that the victims are a man and a woman, both aged 26 years old.

They were killed after the buggy they were riding veered off a cliff in the area of Profitis Ilias on Sunday afternoon. Their bodies were recovered at the bottom of a 200-meter ravine on Monday by rescuers.

The roads on the volcanic Aegean island are particularly treacherous as a result of the naturally rugged terrain.