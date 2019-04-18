Mount Athos Herbarium | Thessaloniki | April 19 - June 15

The Mount Athos Center presents an exhibition on the significant botanical treasures to be found on Mount Athos as a result of the peninsula's geographical position and relative isolation. The flora of Mount Athos consists of 1,453 species and subspecies, which account for approximately a quarter of all Greek flora, and of these, 34 are rare native species. The displays consist of samples of plants from the monastic community's herbarium with text explaining their importance and properties, and the exhibition is accompanied by a catalog in Greek and English. The exhibition will be inaugurated at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 19, and runs through June 15. Opening hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. For details, visit its website www.agioritikiestia.gr.



Mount Athos Center, Nedelkou Building, 109 Egnatia, tel 2310.263.309