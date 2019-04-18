New dogfight in the eastern Aegean

Turkish and Greek fighter jets engaged in a dogfight over the eastern Aegean islet of Ro on Thursday afternoon, as a helicopter carrying the Chief of the Hellenic Army General Staff, Lieutenant-General Georgios Kambas, was trying to land.



The Turkish F-16 jets entered Greek airspace and flew one mile over Ro. They were soon intercepted by Greek fighter jets in a brief dogfight.



Lt.Gen. Kambas was visiting military units in the area.