NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

New dogfight in the eastern Aegean

TAGS: Defense

Turkish and Greek fighter jets engaged in a dogfight over the eastern Aegean islet of Ro on Thursday afternoon, as a helicopter carrying the Chief of the Hellenic Army General Staff, Lieutenant-General Georgios Kambas, was trying to land.

The Turkish F-16 jets entered Greek airspace and flew one mile over Ro. They were soon intercepted by Greek fighter jets in a brief dogfight.

Lt.Gen. Kambas was visiting military units in the area. 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 