ATHEX: Benchmark ends the week on a high note

The Greek stock market began its first long weekend this month with the benchmark at a new 10-month high after Thursday’s fresh gains following the Supreme Court’s decision on loans issued in Swiss francs.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 778.42 points, adding 0.64 percent to Wednesday’s 773.44 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 1.67 percent, rising for a fourth week in a row.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.60 percent to 2,000.66 points, while the mid-cap index contracted 0.27 percent.

The banks index earned 1.67 percent, as Piraeus grew 5.20 percent, Alpha rose 1.52 percent, National improved 1.14 percent and Eurobank climbed 0.96 percent.

In total 48 stocks posted gains, 49 took losses and 32 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 57.6 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 58.3 million.

The Greek stock market will next open on Tuesday, after the Western Easter holidays on Friday and Monday observed by most stock markets in the European Union.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange edged 0.16 percent lower to close at 70.53 points.