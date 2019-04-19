Prayer of the Heart | Athens | April 20 & 21

Originally written in 1999 for renowned Icelandic singer Bjork and the Brodsky Quartet, Sir John Tavener’s “Prayer of the Heart” will be presented by pianist Nikos Laaris, singer Monika and soprano Maria Palaska at the Greek National Opera Alternative Stage on Saturday, April 20, along with other major works by the composer who was inspired by the Orthodox faith, in a tribute to sacred music at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC). On the following evening, two outstanding musicians, violinist Simos Papanas and cellist Dimos Goundaroulis, will perform two emblematic works, Tartini’s “Devil’s Trill Sonata” and Bach’s Suite No. 6 for solo cello. The performances starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 12 and 15 euros (reservations on tel 213.088.5700).



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org