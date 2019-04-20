WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Spring Organ | Athens | April 22

The St Paul's Spring Organ Concerts series presents Maria Simatou on church organ and flautist Dimitris Fotopoulos in works for flute by Bach, in a concert organized by the International Philosophical Forum UNESCO-ENPAN. Tickets cost 12 euros and are available online from www.viva.gr, by calling 11876 or at the door on the night. Starts at 8.30 p.m.

St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon, Syntagma, tel 210.721.4906

