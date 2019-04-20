Lord of the Dance | Athens | June 19

Celebrated Irish-American Lord of the Dance choreographer will be stopping in Athens with “Dangerous Games,” for a single show at the Faliro Indoor Arena on Wednesday, June 19. The Lord of the Dance ensemble made its first appearance in 1996 and has since performed to more than 80 million people in 100 countries. “Dangerous Games” premiered in 2014 and includes all sorts of special effects, which bridge the old traditional Celtic music and steps with new technology and modern themes. Tickets start at 15 euros and can be booked online at www.viva.gr or by phone at 11876.



Faliro Indoor Arena, 22 Koumoundourou, Palaio Faliro, tel 210.921.3310