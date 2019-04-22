Marcus & Martinus | Athens | June 21

Twins Marcus & Martinus, the hottest pop act in the Nordic region today, come to Greece for a family-friendly show that promises to wow the young act's tween and teen fans at the Terra Vibe park, north of the capital. Also known as M&M, the Norwegian duo will present tracks from all three of their studio releases, “Hei,” “Together” and “Moments.” For details regarding the venue and tickets, visit www.viva.gr (in Greek) or call 11876.



Terra Vibe, 37th kilometer Athens-Lamia Highway,

Malakassa, tel 210.364.3468