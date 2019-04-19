Public Power Corporation and alternative supplier Volterra have agreed to jointly develop and utilize wind farms with a total capacity of 69.7 megawatts.

PPC announced that its subsidiary, PPC Renewables, is buying out 45 percent of Volterra’s two special purpose vehicles that own a total of four wind parks in central Greece: two already operating in Aitoloacarnania and two that are about to be built in Viotia.

This joint venture will have benefits for both companies, according to PPC, and paves the way for more such cooperations in the domain of renewable energy sources (RES).

PPC head Manolis Panagiotakis said on Friday that this deal ties in with the corporation’s strategic plan to increase its available power from RES 15-fold by 2030 and to boost its available capacity from RES to 600 MW by 2022. He added that he views the agreement as one of the methods to be used for meeting those targets.

Volterra chief executive Panos Nikou said his company is eager to promote green energy, adding that this deal with the biggest energy company in Greece will speed up Volterra’s plan.