US Senator Menendez, co-architect of East Med pact, meets Greek President

President Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Monday received US Senator Robert Menendez in a meeting that was also attended by US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt.

Menendez, a Democrat, and Republican Senator Marco Rubio are the architects of the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act which aims to reshape US strategy in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The act would require the US Secretary of State to submit to Congress a list of violations of Greece's airspace and of Cyprus's Exclusive Economic Zone and also seeks to lift the US arms embargo on Cyprus.

In an exclusive interview with Kathimerini on Sunday, Menendez described as optimistic the prospects that have been created in the eastern Mediterranean through the deepening of cooperation between Greece, Cyprus and Israel.

He also said that Washington will impose sanctions on Turkey and freeze the delivery of American-made F-35 fighter jets if the country proceeds with the acquisition and deployment of the Russian S-400 missile defense system.