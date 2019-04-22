Easter at St Paul's | Athens | April 24

The program of Easter concerts at St Paul's Anglican Church continues on Wednesday, April 24, with a double bill. At 8 p.m., Magda Mavroyianni (narrative), Marissa Papalexiou (soprano), Natalia Gerakis (flute) and Dimitris Yakas (piano) will present “Mary Magdalene,” a program of music by Jules Massenet, Andre Caplet, Antonius Divitis, Theodoros Karyotakis and Ottorino Respighi. Then at 10.30 p.m., “Midnight Bach: The Secret Chorales of Ciaccona” will be performed by Iris Louka (viola) and the Emelia Vocal Ensemble. Tickets cost 12 euros for each show and can be booked from Ticket Services (39 Panepistimiou, Pesmazoglou arcade), tel 210.723.4567 and online at www.ticketservices.gr.

St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon,

Syntagma, tel 210.721.4906