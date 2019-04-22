Cavaliers not interested in Greens' coach Pitino

The Cleveland Cavaliers were quick to halt any talk that they have interest in Rick Pitino as a candidate for their vacant head coaching position, cleveland.com reported on Sunday.

The report, citing an unnamed source, said the Cavaliers have had no conversations with Pitino and “are respectfully not interested in him at all.”

Veteran NBA reporter Peter Vecsey had reported on Saturday that Cavaliers chairman Dan Gilbert had talked to the longtime coach about the vacancy. Pitino, who also was the head coach of the New York Knicks (1987-89) and the Boston Celtics (1997-2001), has been coaching Panathinaikos since last year.



[Reuters]